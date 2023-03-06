GOV'T MULE Announce "Dark Side Of The Mule" Summer Tour With Special Guests JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

Following the reveal of a spring tour run, Gov’t Mule has now announced a 12-date summer amphitheater tour. The Dark Side Of The Mule Tour, produced by Live Nation, features the return of the Grammy-nominated band’s renowned and extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute performance which will follow a full Mule set and very special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening opening.

Gov’t Mule first debuted Dark Side Of The Mule on Halloween 2008 at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, which was recorded and later released as a live album in 2014. Years after, the band brought back the acclaimed set, a favourite with fans and critics alike, for a handful of shows, performing it only 10 times in total. With 2023 marking the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon, Gov’t Mule is joining in on the celebration of the legendary album and bringing back Dark Side Of The Mule for one final time on this summer’s tour.

"This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance,” shares Warren Haynes, Gov’t Mule front man and guitarist. “Since then, Dark Side Of The Mule has grown into something else. It’s a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don’t miss it!”

The Dark Side Of The Mule Tour launches July 22 in Atlantic City, ahead of a performance at the Great South Bay Music Festival in Patchogue, NY, and will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 7 and also make its way to Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Charlotte, Atlanta, Boston, and more, before wrapping in Holmdel, NJ on August 19. Pre-sale tickets for The Dark Side Of The Mule Tour will be available beginning Tuesday, March 7th with a Citi presale (details below). Additional pre-sales will take place throughout the week with the general on sale commencing Friday, March 10 at 10 AM, local time at mule.net.

Citi is the official card of The Dark Side Of The Mule Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, March 9 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com

Gov’t Mule - led by Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - first returns to the road this spring for a 10-date headlining run that kicks off May 5 in New Orleans during Jazz Fest and wraps in Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, NC with back-to-back shows at Salvage Station’s Outdoor Stage on May 19 and 20. Pre-sale tickets for the band’s Spring Tour are on sale now with the general on sale starting this Wednesday, March 8 at 10 AM, local time. Gov’t Mule’s New Year’s Run from last year has also been rescheduled for December 29 in Philadelphia and December 30 and 31 in New York City. More info on these shows to be announced soon. See below for full list of upcoming Gov’t Mule tour dates and visit www.mule.net for ticketing details and to purchase.

Tour dates:

May

5 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater ^

6 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival ~

7 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

9 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive Cleveland

11 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

12 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

14 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

16 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

18 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater

19 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station - Outdoor Stage

20 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station - Outdoor Stage

July

22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *#

23 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival ~*

August

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre *

3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

7 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

9 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion *

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion *

12 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

17 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

18 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

December

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

30 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

31 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

* Dark Side Of The Mule dates

^ with special guests George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

~ festival appearance

# non-Live Nation date

(Photo - Jay Sansone)