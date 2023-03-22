GOZU Announce Fifth Album; “Tom Cruise Control” Video Streaming

Boston's Gozu - Marc Gaffney (vocals and guitar); Joseph Grotto (bass); Doug Sherman (lead guitar); and Seth Botos (drums) - return riffing and screaming with their fifth full-length Remedy.

It arrives via Blacklight Media / Metal Blade on May 19. Preorder at the Blacklight Media Records webshop.

The band has shared the video for "Tom Cruise Control."

"'Tom Cruise Control' will take you riding into the danger zone," the band shares. "It will take you right into the danger zone! Turn 'n Burn."

The record was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Dean Baltulonis (Death Ray Vision, The Hope Conspiracy) at Wild Arctic studios in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The album will be available via Digital/Streaming, CD, and vinyl. The U.S. vinyl variant will be Blue/White Melt, while the European vinyl variant will be Red/Black Melt.

About the album Gozu says, "A wise man said, 'To rock is human, to roll is divine. Gozu's Remedy should be cranked at full volume, all the time."

Tracklisting:

“Tom Cruise Control”

“CLDZ”

“Rambo 2”

“Joe Don Baker”

“Pillow Talk”

“The Magnificent Muraco”

“Ben Gazzara Loves No One”

“Ash”

“The Handler”

“Tom Cruise Control” video:

Gozu will also hit the road this May.

"On May 19, Gozu hit the road with some serious BGVs. Get ready to stop, drop, and open up shop! See you all at a club near you. Woooo."