GRÄCE Release Official Video For "Evergarden" Feat. RONNIE ROMERO

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the release of Gräce's debut album, Hope, on June 10. Gräce is a new band put together by singer Isra Dante Ramos, undoubtedly one of the most prolific and versatile vocalists, composers, and producers in the recent history of metal in Spain.

Watch a video for the song “Evergarden” (feat. Ronnie Romero) below, and pre-order/save the album here.

In 2018, Isra founded his new band Gräce where he handles the songwriting, production, and vocals. The line-up is completed by young, but experienced musicians, including guitarists Alberto Román and Jordi Costa, bassist Jared Camps, and drummer Joel Marco. This combination of talent gives Gräce its special freshness, where they have no fear of breaking stereotypes denoted by the confines of melodic metal.

Throughout his 20-year career, Isra Dante Ramos has been part of Spanish bands such as Alquimia and Avalanch, in which he worked alongside great musical masters like Alberto Rionda, Mike Terrana, Dirk Schlächter and Jorge Salán. With those bands, he toured throughout the entire world, sharing the stage with bands such as Scorpions, Europe, Nightwish, Rhapsody of Fire, and Angra, among others. Isra is also the founder of his own project, Amadeüs, which got him recognition in the Spanish speaking metal scene and helped him forge himself into the artist he is today. Additionally, he has also provided his voice on multiple collaborations, including Mägo de Oz, Celtian, Ankor, and Death & Legacy.

Tracklisting:

“Atreyu”

“The Nowhere Man”

“Blind Love”

“The Sinner”

“Snow White (At The End Of The World)”

“Evergarden” (feat. Ronnie Romero)

“Fiona”

“Together”

“Atomic Heart”

“Invincible”

“Hope”

“Evergarden” (feat. Ronnie Romero) video:

“Atreyu” video:

Gräce are:

Isra Ramos (Vocals)

Jared Camps (Bass)

Alberto Román (Guitars)

Jordi Costa (Guitars)

Joel Marco (Drums)