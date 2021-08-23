GRÄCE Sign Multi-Album Deal With Frontiers Music Srl

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of Gräce to the label for a multi-album deal. Gräce is a new band put together by singer Isra Ramos, undoubtedly one of the most prolific and versatile vocalists, composers, and producers in the recent history of metal in Spain.

Throughout his 20-year career, Isra has been part of Spanish bands such as Alquimia and Avalanch, in which he worked alongside great musical masters like Alberto Rionda, Mike Terrana, Dirk Schlächter and Jorge Salán. With those bands, he toured throughout the entire world, sharing the stage with bands such as Scorpions, Europe, Nightwish, Rhapsody of Fire, and Angra, among others. Isra is also the founder of his own project, Amadeüs, which got him recognition in the Spanish speaking metal scene and helped him forge himself into the artist he is today. Additionally, he has also provided his voice on multiple collaborations, including Mägo de Oz, Celtian, Ankor, and Death & Legacy.

In 2018, Isra founded his new band Gräce where he handles the songwriting, production, and vocals. The lineup is completed by young, but experienced musicians, including guitarists Alberto Román and Jordi Costa, bassist Jared Camps, and drummer Joel Marco. This combination of talent gives Gräce its special freshness, where they have no fear of breaking stereotypes denoted by the confines of melodic metal.

"After over 20 years of working in the music world, I am really happy and proud to be now part of Frontiers Records. It is a gift and an award for me and my bandmates for which we are very grateful,” says Isra. "Gräce is a very important project for me. A new adventure that I consider fresh and liberating and that allows me to express myself in a very personal way. After many years within the more traditional metal framework, I wanted to enter a more experimental style, something embracing melodic metal and electronic elements with other different flavours that I wish to explore."

Gräce are:

Isra Ramos (Vocals)

Jared Camps (Bass)

Alberto Román (Guitars)

Jordi Costa (Guitars)

Joel Marco (Drums)