GRACELESS Issues Video For "This Ends With The World In Ruins"

Graceless has used Artificial Intelligence to create a video for the song "This Ends With The World In Ruins", taken from their 2022 album, Chants From Purgatory.

According to the band, "The song deals with confrontations, religions and other behaviours that will cause the complete destruction of our society. Artificial Intelligence can be one of our potential downfalls, so it seems appropriate to let a machine determine the content of the video. The result is outright eerie, weird, uncanny, intense."

Pre-order for the re-releases of all Graceless albums (including bonus tracks) is available now at this location.