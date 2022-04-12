GRAHAM BONNET BAND Premier "Uncle John" Music Video

The Graham Bonnet Band will release their new studio album, Day Out In Nowhere, on May 13. Today, the band has unveiled a video for the song, "Uncle John". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Day Out In Nowhere on CD/LP/Digital here.

Graham is joined by long-time bandmates Beth-Ami Heavenstone (bass) and Conrado Pesinato (guitar) on this new opus, as well as keyboardist Alessandro Bertoni and drummer Shane Gaalaas. Day Out In Nowhere also sees performance and co-writing guest appearances from Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore), John Tempesta (The Cult, White Zombie), Mike Tempesta (Powerman5000), Roy Z (Halford, Bruce Dickinson) and Don Airey (Deep Purple, Rainbow), to name a few.

Explains Bonnet of the new album, “Similar to the first two [Graham Bonnet Band] albums, it will reflect different eras of my career, but with a contemporary twist. I’m also delighted to be playing with the original members of the Graham Bonnet Band: Beth-Ami Heavenstone who has been my constant partner (on and off stage) since meeting back in 2012 and guitarist Conrado Pesinato, who’s innate musical style elicits some of my best songwriting. Conrado and Beth-Ami also produced this record which made the process seamless.”

Graham Bonnet is a hard rock legend with a pedigree to back that statement up. His solo offerings and stints with Rainbow, MSG, Alcatrazz, and Impellitteri prove he is one of the finest rock vocalists and songwriters of his generation. From his late 60's into his 70's, Graham has written and recorded three of the best albums he’s ever done, including a reunion album with Graham Bonnet’s Alcatrazz called Born Innocent in 2020, along with two regal, rocking and yet irresistibly sophisticated records with his cherished Graham Bonnet Band. The Book, which was met with zeal by fans the world over, arrived in 2016, followed by the well loved "Meanwhile, Back in the Garage" in 2018.

It is with this elegant late-career outfit, The Graham Bonnet Band, that this consummate powerhouse of a vocalist and charmer of a frontman brings us Day Out In Nowhere, set to be released through Frontiers Records on May 13. Expect Graham to hit the tour trail with his usual passion and energy combining the classics with some new gems.

"Day Out In Nowhere will be the Graham Bonnet Band's third release with Frontiers Music Srl, following the well-received and critically praised The Book and Meanwhile, Back In The Garage.

Tracklisting:

"Imposter"

"12 Steps To Heaven"

"Brave New World" ft. Roy Z

"Uncle John"

"Day Out In Nowhere"

"The Sky Is Alive"

"David’s Mom"

"When We’re Asleep" ft. Mike Tempesta, John Tempesta

"It’s Just A Frickin’ Song" ft. Don Airey

"Jester" ft. Jeff Loomis, Kyle Hughes

"Suzy"

"Uncle John" video:

"Imposter" video:

Lineup:

Vocals: Graham Bonnet

Guitars: Conrado Pesinato

Bass: Beth-Ami Heavenstone

Guest musicians:

Keys: Alessandro Bertoni

Drums: Levi Dokus

Drums: Shane Gaalaas

Guitars: Jeff Loomis

Acoustic Guitar: Takanori Ozaki

Drums: Kyle Hughes

Drums: John Tempesta

Guitars: Mike Tempesta

Guitars: Roy Z

Orchestral Arrangement: Shota Nakama and Antonio Teoli