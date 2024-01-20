GRAHAM BONNET Working On New Music With Former NEVERMORE Bandmates JEFF LOOMIS And VAN WILLIAMS - "I'm So Inspired By This Band's Creativity"

Former Rainbow / Alcatrazz vocalist Graham Bonnet, who is now working under the moniker Graham Bonnet's Alcatrazz, has checked in with the following update:

"Hey all! Graham here. I have very exciting news that I’m delighted to share with you today. Behind the scenes, Graham Bonnet’s Alcatrazz has been diligently working on material for an upcoming album, and it is with tremendous pride and pleasure that we announce, Jeff Loomis' Nevermore bandmate on drums, the one and only Van Williams! Van is spectacular; so powerful and dynamic, an absolute machine! Melding my legacy sound with a modern feel is exhilarating. I’m so inspired by this band’s creativity. We are so looking forward to Alcatrazz 2.0 and Jeff, Van and I plan to bring you the ultimate metal experience."

In recent posting on their official Facebook page, Alcatrazz/Jimmy Waldo responded to recent comments by Graham Bonnet and his girlfriend Beth-Ami Heavenstone, reports Marko Syrja for Metal-Rules.com.

In particular, a video in which Beth-Ami (seemingly doing all the talking) claims that Jimmy Waldo and the other members of the current band “never wrote anything” on any past Alcatrazz album and that any credit given was a mere gesture on Graham’s part. The video in question can be viewed below.

The band stated in various posts on their Facebook page (Note: they do not speak for current lead vocalist Doogie White)...

“How can this woman claim to be an expert on “who really wrote what” 40 years ago?

By her own admission in the full-length interview, “She knew nothing about Graham before meeting him” in 2013.”

One such example: “Remember a song called 'Island In The Sun'?”

The main theme of this signature Alcatrazz song (arguably the first successful single the band had via MTV) was written by Jimmy Waldo, the bridge part was written by Yngwie Malmsteen, and the lyric and vocal melody was written by Graham Bonnet, this is an example of how you fairly give credit amongst writers.

We will post (in the FB comments below) the song containing Jimmy’s parts (the entire main melody line) when it was called 'Take Another Ride' as a New England demo (Jimmy and Gary’s previous pre-Alcatrazz band.)

Clearly, 'Island In The Sun' became a better song due to the COLLABORATION of the writers in Alcatrazz (including Graham Bonnet and Yngwie Malmsteen), but excluding someone who wrote a main part of a signature song (by outright saying, “Those guys never wrote anything” based on an ongoing personal/trademark issue) shows the lack of class Graham Bonnet has.”

Read the full report at Metal-Rules.com.

Alcatrazz, as well as Lillian Axe, will be special guests on Girlschool's "Final North America Tour". Confirmed North American dates, with more to be announced, are listed below.

Dates:

March

21 - Houston, TX - Hell's Heroes Festival*

22 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

25 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

27 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet

28 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April

2 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

6 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

* Girlschool only

Tickets on sale here.