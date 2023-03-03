GRAHAM NASH And DAVID CROSBY Had Scheduled A FaceTime Call In Hopes Of Reaching A Reconciliation - "Unfortunately, It Was A Little Too Late"

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of ’60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), passed away on January 19 at 81 years of age.

According to People.com, Graham Nash and his estranged former bandmate David Crosby had imminent plans to chat when Crosby died.

Nash, 81, and Crosby had scheduled a FaceTime call in the hopes of reaching a reconciliation when Crosby died, Nash tells People.

"Crosby and I were getting closer toward the end there, and he did call me and we did set up a time to be able to FaceTime each other," Nash said Wednesday at the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize concert honoring Joni Mitchell. "Unfortunately, it was a little too late. He passed before we could do that."

Still, the singer says he's taken comfort in the fact that he and his Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmate were headed toward peace.

"We were getting closer and he left me a voicemail saying that he thinks that he needs to apologize for some things that he said, and that made me smile," Nash says.

The rocker - who will release his first album in seven years on May 19 - previously opened up about the loss of Crosby in an interview with AARP.org, and and his willingness to reach out made Nash wonder whether he knew that he was in his final days.

