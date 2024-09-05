GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Announce New Dates For 50th Anniversary Tour

Legendary American rock band, Grand Funk Railroad, have announced a new string of dates for their 50th Anniversary Tour, celebrating the band's #1 hit single, "The Loco-Motion". Confirmed dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

September

12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

14 - Patchogue, - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

20 - Ontario, CA - Route 66 Cruisin' Reunion

27 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino

October

5 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Music Box at The Borgata Resort

12 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival Date Change!

17 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

19 - Carmel, IN - The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

November

2 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

7 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre

9 - Lincoln City, OR - Chinook Winds Casino Resort

December

6 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre @ Capitol Center for the Arts

14 - TBA - Oklahoma

January

11 - TBA - Miami

February

15 - TBA - Florida

March

6 - TBA - Mississippi

8 - Columbus, GA RiverCenter For The Performing Arts

16 - TBA - Arkansas

21 - TBA - Utah

October

3 - TBA - Mississippi

* Note: Dates that are TBA are confirmed and will be announced ASAP.