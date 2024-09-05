GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Announce New Dates For 50th Anniversary Tour

September 5, 2024, an hour ago

Legendary American rock band, Grand Funk Railroad, have announced a new string of dates for their 50th Anniversary Tour, celebrating the band's #1 hit single, "The Loco-Motion". Confirmed dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

September
12 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
14 - Patchogue,  -     Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
20 - Ontario, CA - Route 66 Cruisin' Reunion
27 - Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino

October
5 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Music Box at The Borgata Resort
12 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival Date Change!
17 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
19 - Carmel, IN - The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium
25 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

November
2 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts Center
7 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre
9 - Lincoln City, OR - Chinook Winds Casino Resort

December
6 - Concord, NH - Chubb Theatre @ Capitol Center for the Arts
14 - TBA - Oklahoma

January
11 - TBA - Miami

February
15 - TBA - Florida

March
6 - TBA - Mississippi
8 - Columbus, GA    RiverCenter For The Performing Arts
16 - TBA - Arkansas
21 - TBA - Utah

October
3 - TBA - Mississippi

* Note: Dates that are TBA are confirmed and will be announced ASAP.


