GRAND FUNK RAILROAD / Ex-KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Shares 1953 Gibson Les Paul Guitar On New Episode Of Rock & Tell; Video
July 24, 2023, 6 minutes ago
AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:
"Grand Funk Railroad's Bruce Kulick takes us on an extraordinary journey through music, pop culture, and sci-fi wonders! Watch as he details his iconic 1953 Gibson Les Paul guitar, the muse behind many timeless KISS songs, his awe-inspiring USS Enterprise from Star Trek, and more on Rock & Tell.