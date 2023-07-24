GRAND FUNK RAILROAD / Ex-KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Shares 1953 Gibson Les Paul Guitar On New Episode Of Rock & Tell; Video

July 24, 2023, 6 minutes ago

news riff notes hard rock bruce kulick grand funk railroad kiss

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Grand Funk Railroad's Bruce Kulick takes us on an extraordinary journey through music, pop culture, and sci-fi wonders! Watch as he details his iconic 1953 Gibson Les Paul guitar, the muse behind many timeless KISS songs, his awe-inspiring USS Enterprise from Star Trek, and more on Rock & Tell.



