GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Signs With United Talent Agency (UTA), Launches 2021 Tour

Grand Funk Railroad - the legendary rock & roll powerhouse who kicked off its 2021 tour with a sold-out show July 2 in Fayetteville, GA - is now represented by United Talent Agency (UTA) having followed their longtime agent Zach Hartley there. Hartley joined the agency in June 2021 and is based in the company’s Nashville office.

Curt Motley, agent, UTA Nashville music leadership, says, “Grand Funk is one of the great all-time rock and roll acts. To be able to play a part in their legendary career is a huge honor and we are excited to welcome them to the UTA family.”

“After 52 years, the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad continues full steam,” says Hartley, who joined UTA in 2021 and is based in its Nashville office. “Their love of and commitment to the live experience has touched fans across the country and I am increasingly excited each year as we write a new chapter in their story.”

Grand Funk Railroad is performing 30 shows this year. View the dates here and read a Q&A here with original founding member Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, “We’re An American Band”). Watch the tour trailer here.

After playing to millions of fans on the band’s tours from 1996 to 2019, Grand Funk will continue to reach both new and long-time fans on the Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour, named in honor of their 1975 Billboard pop smash. Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, this top-selling American rock group of the 70’s is “Comin’ To Your Town To Help You Party It Down.” Notably, this year marks the 50th anniversary of when the group’s show at New York’s Shea Stadium sold out faster than the Beatles.

Known as “The American Band,” the high-energy five-piece group Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, “We’re An American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher, “The God of Thunder.” Joining Don and Mel are true “All Stars.” Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. Max penned and sang 38’s biggest hit “Second Chance” and was co-founder of California’s legendary Jack Mack and the Heart Attack. Don refers to Max as “the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet.” Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf and Billy Squier. (KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by Grand Funk.) Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionately called “Dr. Tim,” his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man Robert Palmer.

Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. The fact that Grand Funk’s legacy still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape 50 years after is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power. Mega-hits “We’re An American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home,” “Locomotion,” and “Some Kind Of Wonderful” still receive continuous airplay on Classic Rock radio. “We’re An American Band” has received notoriety in recent years being used in movie soundtracks and in television/radio advertising. The huge hit was featured in a General Motors national TV ad campaign and in Disney’s animated feature film The Country Bears. “We’re An American Band” was featured in the Cuba Gooding Jr. film Radio, and in the swash buckler Sahara starring Matthew McConaughey.

Internationally acclaimed Grand Funk has toured the world, selling out in the US, Canada, Europe, Japan and South America. A 1971 performance at New York’s Shea Stadium sold out faster than the Beatles. The group’s widespread appeal is also evident in its prestigious recording achievements. Over their career, Grand Funkhas had 19 charted singles, 8 Top 40 hits and two Number One singles (“We’re An American Band” and “Locomotion,” both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package Grand Funk Railroad the Collectors Series.

The multi-talented band carries on the tradition of Grand Funk hits and creates a new chapter in the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad. GFR drew 25,000 people to their Molson Canal Series Concert outside Buffalo, 20,000 in Albany, New York, and 20,000 fans to downtown Orlando, Florida. EMI/Capitol (Universal Music) released a new Grand Funk Greatest Hits package that includes a bonus DVD of rare concert footage. Grand Funk Railroad’s 2019 “50 Years Of Funk Tour” was a huge success and now, with the group’s 2021“Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour,” seasoned Grand Funk lovers and contemporary rock fans discovering the group for the first time will be able to celebrate 50 Years of Funk with Grand Funk Railroad.

(Photo - Allen Clark)