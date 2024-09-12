GRAND MAGUS Release Lyric Video For New Single "The Wheel Of Pain"

Acclaimed heavy metal battering ram, Grand Magus, have released "The Wheel Of Pain", which is the second single from their upcoming 10th studio album, Sunraven.

Sunraven will be released on October 18 via Nuclear Blast Records and conceptually deals with the legendary poem Beowulf, an ancient tale of epic proportions about heroes and monsters, honor and bravery, victory and defeat. In short, themes that have always played an important role in the lyrical concept of Grand Magus.

JB (vocals & guitar) commented: “The album is about Beowulf and Grendel. In essence, Sunraven is Beowulf, and that’s my own invention. But some of the songs are written about and from the perspective of Beowulf, and some of the songs are written about and from the perspective of Grendel, the monster he faces in Denmark. That kind of steered me and carried me through the lyrical process this time. I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve always been fascinated by that tale. These myths and legends are about all the basic things that we sing about – life, death, glory, dishonor, love, hate, overcoming difficulties, facing impossible opposition and so on.”

Stream "The Wheel Of Pain" here, and watch a lyric video below:

Sunraven will be available in the following formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Gatefold LP (Solid Gold)

- Gatefold LP (Orange & Yellow Sunburst)

- Digital Album

Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Skybound"

"The Wheel Of Pain"

"Sunraven"

"Winter Storms"

"The Black Lake"

"Hour Of The Wolf"

"Grendel"

"To Heorot"

"The End Belongs To You"

"Skybound" video:

Not every band can be 100 percent authentic and true. Not every band has the necessary cojones to summon the spirit of heavy metal. But Grand Magus are not every band. A trio of windswept warriors, driven by a belief in the power of this ageless music that so many of us consider a real-world lifeline, they return in 2024 with glad tidings of heroism and valor.

Over the course of 25 years, the Swedish trio have established themselves as stoic standard bearers for heavy metal in its purest, most triumphant form. From their early years as honorary combatants in the doom scene, Grand Magus have grown in confidence and stature with every passing year. Initially signed to legendary UK imprint Rise Above Records, they released acclaimed albums like 2003’s Monument and 2005’s fiery breakthrough opus Wolf’s Return and garnered effusive plaudits for live shows that always resounded with the thump of metal’s beating heart.

Later signed to first Roadrunner and then Nuclear Blast Records, Grand Magus have marched on through the decades with their now trademark sign a continual benchmark for red-blooded heaviness. Bulging with fresh anthems, albums like Triumph & Power (2014) and Sword Songs (2016) took the band to new heights, as their status as a thunderous, rabble-rousing live band continued to grow. In 2019, the ninth studio album Wolf God put the seal on a second decade of active service, and Grand Magus set off on tour as 2020 dawned; only to be confronted with a worldwide Covid shutdown that might have even spelled the end for Stockholm’s finest.

When work finally began on the tenth Grand Magus album, JB made tentative steps towards something bigger and better than past achievements. With a final deadline waiting at the end of 2023, he began to piece together some ideas in January, slowly forming the backbone of what would become the new Grand Magus album, Sunraven. After reconvening with bassist Fox and drummer Ludwig Witt in Halmstad, Sweden, the new songs swiftly came to life.

Not just the tenth Grand Magus full-length, but their first bona fide concept album, Sunraven is a full-bore return to the heavy metal might of Wolf God and Sword Songs, but with an underlying story that adds greater depth to the Swedes’ earthy bombast. Made manifest via a gritty but grandiose production courtesy of the band and co-producer Staffan Karlsson, Sunraven was inspired by the revered Old English epic poem of Beowulf. In true heavy metal style, these nine new songs dive deep into heroic fantasy, but with the same real-world resonances that are scorched into the genre’s calloused skin.

Live dates below.

November

22-23 - Weißenhäuser Strand, Germany - Metal Hammer Paradise

February (with Opeth)

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Koncerthuset

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

17 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

18 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

19 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

21 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

23 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

(Photo - Johan Baath)