GRAND SLAM Release Cover Of THIN LIZZY’s "Whiskey In The Jar" Honouring PHIL LYNOTT’s 75th Birthday

The hard rocking British quartet, Grand Slam, unveil their celebration of Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott, with a striking cover of "Whiskey In The Jar", today, August 20, which would have been Phil’s 75th birthday. The single is available to stream/download here, and an in-studio performance video - directed, produced and edited by Paul M Green - can be viewed below.

Their shared history is emphatic; Lynott and guitarist Laurence Archer were co-founders of the first phase of Grand Slam back in 1984, with the band having reformed after nearly 32 years in late 2016 with Archer and frontman Mike Dyer leading the way before being joined by Rocky Newton on bass and Benjy Reid on drums.

Today, frontman Dyer reflects on Lynott’s legacy and character. “When fame dwindles, as it does, it leaves a massive void that this so called ‘normal life’ simply can’t fill or at least fill straight away. You have to let reality come back to you. It’s a fine balance of madness and real-life” Dyer begins. “Phil seemed to embrace success. However, what is success? Family, and positive true friends are king, they are our only constant in this crazy journey. They keep us grounded. I believe if Phil had escaped that period of his life, he would be truly thriving now. Phil was deeply immersed in his cultural roots, with the poets, the folkies, the artists and the entire bohemian Dublin scene. He could have been any incarnation he chose to be but I feel his creativity would have developed from being just a frontman.”

“He was a gifted man, a keen reader and writer, and I believe that’s the true path he would’ve chosen to go.” Dyer concludes, “I could imagine him walking into the Roundwood Inn in the Wicklow hills for a swift one, before he returned to his estate and writing. His pen was his sword. Phil would’ve been a true asset against knife crime in the UK, also he was never scared to say what he thought. He was a great communicator and cared. People who care in the rock ‘n’ roll industry are rarer than unicorns.”

Recorded at Chapel Studios in Lincolnshire, the track was mixed by Laurence Archer, engineered by Peter Rietkerk, and the cover art features a stained-glass style painting courtesy of Paul Hallewell. Succeeding heavy metal giants Metallica and using the innate knowledge that Archer had from his creative connection with Lynott as a springboard, Grand Slam have produced one of the most compelling and heartfelt covers of this Thin Lizzy classic heard yet.

Grand Slam’s story is one of persistence and craft. Having just announced a series of dates in the fall and with more shows being planned as you read, it is clear that Grand Slam are firing forward into their future at full speed… Don’t miss out!

Upcoming 2024 shows:

August

23 - Dublin, Ireland - The Phil Lynott Convention

October

5 - Fismes, France - British Steel Saturday Night 2024

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Wolf Barcelona

25 - Madrid, Spain - Shôko Madrid

26 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Urban Rock Concept

27 - Santander, Spain - Escenario Santander

28 - A Coruna, Spain - Garufa Club

30 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV - Lisboa ao Vivo

31 - Seville, Spain - Sala Fanatic

For tickets, visit grandslamrocks.com. More dates to be announced.