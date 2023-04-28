GRATEFUL DEAD Played Live To The Most People In Rock History, But Only Ever Had One Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The Grateful Dead may have the most passionate and loyal following of the rock era. The Dead were jamming their way to the highest echelons of live music when in 1986, this legendary band’s frontman, Jerry Garcia, nearly died, and the future of the group was in serious jeopardy. Jerry recovered, and the Grateful Dead made a miraculous comeback with their first album in six years, In The Dark, which led to their one and only hit song, 'Touch Of Grey'! Most are shocked when they realize this all time group only had one hit. They’ve played live to the most people in rock history - over 25 million - but only had one top 40 hit. Coming up, the making of the unlikely anthem by the psychedelic road warriors from Palo Alto, and the unheralded author Robert Hunter who was an indispensable part of the group, even though he never performed with them. The story is next, on Professor Of Rock."