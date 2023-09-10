GRAVE DIGGER Part Ways With Guitarist AXEL RITT

German heavy metal institution, Grave Digger, has announced that guitarist Axel Ritt is no longer a member of the band. They issued the following brief statement earlier today:

"From now on Grave Digger and guitarist Axel Ritt are going separate ways. We would like to thank Axel for his many years of engagement and wish him, personally and musically, only the best."

Axel played with Grave Digger from 2009 to 2023. He has not yet issued a statement of his own.

Grave Digger's next live show is scheduled for October 28th in Düsseldorf, Germany as special guest at Doro's 40th Anniversary Show. It's presently unclear who will replace Axel Ritt on guitar for that concert.