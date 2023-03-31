GRAVE DIGGER Performs Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

German metal vets Grave Digger brought their hefty heavy metal to Wacken Open Air 2022. Check out pro-shot footage of the band performing tracks “The Dark Of The Sun”, “Hell Is My Purgatory”, and “Rebellion (The Clans Are Marching)” below.

Grave Digger recently released an audio visualizer for "Symbol Of Eternity", the title track of the band's studio album released in August 2022. Check it out below:

Symbol Of Eternity is available as CD, Vinyl, Boxset, Download and on all streaming platforms via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records! Get your copy here.

"Battle Cry” lyric video:

"Heart Of A Warrior" lyric video:

"King Of The Kings" video:

"Hell Is My Purgatory" video: