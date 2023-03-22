GRAVE DIGGER Release "Symbol Of Eternity" Audio Visualizer

German heavy metal institution, Grave Digger, have released an audio visualizer for "Symbol Of Eternity", the title track of the band's studio album released in August 2022. Check it out below:

Symbol Of Eternity is available as CD, Vinyl, Boxset, Download and on all streaming platforms via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records! Get your copy here.

Tracklistings:

CD 1 Digipack Version:

"The Siege Of Akkon"

"Battle Cry"

"Hell Is My Purgatory"

"King Of The Kings"

"Symbol Of Eternity"

"Saladin"

"Nights Of Jerusalem"

"Heart Of A Warrior"

"Grace Of God"

"Sky Of Swords"

"Holy Warfare"

"The Last Crusade"

"Hellas Hellas"

CD 2 - Live at Metal Hammer Paradise / Mediabook version:

"The Clansman`s Journey"

"Healed By Metal"

"The Clans Will Rise Again"

"Lawbreaker"

"The Roundtable"

"The Curse Of Jacques"

"Season Of The Witch"

"Excalibur"

"Rebellion"

"Witch Hunter"

"Heavy Metal Breakdown"

"Battle Cry” lyric video:

"Heart Of A Warrior" lyric video:

"King Of The Kings" video:

"Hell Is My Purgatory" video: