GRAVE DIGGER To Release Bone Collector Album In January

In the year 2025 the German metal institution, Grave Digger, celebrates its 45th anniversary. Founded in 1980 in Gladbeck/Germany, they moved out to conquer the world. Who would have thought that 45 years later Grave Digger would be one of the most important, consistent and influential metal bands from Germany. With the release of the album Heavy Metal Breakdown in 1984, an unprecedented career began that will find its logical continuation with their new album Bone Collector, on January 17.

“Here it is at last, our new studio album, true to the motto: #gravediggeroldschool. With Tobi Kersting in the band, we have focused on the essentials of our sound again after many years with numerous concept albums: Concise straightforward metal songs that burn themselves into your brain stems after the first listen. Bone Collector doesn't sound like off-the-shelf stuff, but highly energetic, fresh and you'll notice that we had a lot of fun with the songs. We're looking forward to your reaction, the release of the album in January and 45 years of Grave Digger live with you,” states band leader Chris Boltendahl.

Today also marks the pre-sale start for Bone Collector, which will be released as a CD digipak, picture vinyl, colored marbled vinyl, RPM exclusive splatter vinyl and digitally. At the RPM & ROAR Mailorder Shop, the limited splatter vinyl and the digipak are also available as a bundle with the exclusive “Old School” shirt.

Bone Collector album pre-order/save can be found here.

On October 11, the first single, “Kingdom Of Skulls”, will be released. Pre-save the single here.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Boltendahl, optically set in scene by Brazilian artist Wanderley Perna, this is a work of art that heralds a new era.

Bone Collector tracklisting:

"Bone Collector"

"The Rich The Poor The Dying"

"Kingdom Of Skulls"

"The Devil’s Serenade"

"Killing Is My Pleasure"

"Mirror Of Hate"

"Riders Of Doom"

"Made Of Madness"

"Graveyard Kings"

"Forever Evil & Buried Alive"

"Whispers Of The Damned"

Grave Digger is:

Chris Boltendahl (Vocals)

Jens Becker (Bass)

Tobias Kersting (Guitar)

Marcus Kniep (Drums)

(Photo - Jens Howorka)