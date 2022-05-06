GRAVE DIGGER To Release Symbol Of Eternity Album In August; Details Revealed

German metal institution, Grave Digger, announces the release of their new album Symbol Of Eternity.

Grave Digger have been an integral part of the German heavy metal scene for over four decades. Chris Boltendahl, Axel Ritt, Jens Becker and Marcus Kniep are not only a force to be reckoned with in the live sector, they also regularly deliver high-quality heavy metal albums.

On their latest album, Symbol Of Eternity, they continue to spin the story of the Crusaders... after having dealt with it once before on the album Knights Of The Cross, they devote themselves once again to the fabled history of the Templars.

Razor-sharp riffs, opulent choir arrangements and the distinctive voice of Chris Boltendahl are components of Grave Digger's new work. All the trademarks that have made the band stand out for four decades can be heard on the album... an original and hard album is "Symbol of become eternity". And yet, next to the merciless riffs, like in the opening headbanger "Battle Cry", melodic refrains are always in the foreground... hard double bass attacks alternating with mid-tempo songs and the almost doom-like title track will make every headbanger's heart beat faster.

Grave Digger have never been so varied and are not afraid to think outside the box like on the bonus track "Hellas Hellas" which is a cover of the Greek superstar Vasilis Papakonstantinou in which Chris sings Greek for the first time in his career and the band was even able to win Vasilis himself for some vocal passages. Open your ears and eyes when the new album will be in stores worldwide on August 26, and you can take another journey into the secret world of the Templars... The king is dead... long live the king!

Symbol Of Eternity will be released on August 26 in the following formats:

· Digipack CD

· Limited 2CD Mediabook (CD 2: Live at Metal Hammer Paradise)

· Red transparent / Gold Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Purple / Golden / White Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Sun Yellow / Golden / White / Red Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Picture Disc (LTD. 300)

· Gold Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Black Vinyl (LTD. 300)

· Super limited to 500 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited 2CD mediabook, Flag 115 x 75 cm, armband with metallic 3D emblem, A3 poster, signed autograph card and certificate of authenticity!

Also available in the following exclusive formats:

· Ocean Blue Vinyl (LTD. 100) – musicmegastore.com exclusive

· Orange Vinyl (LTD. 300) – EMP exclusive

· Violet Vinyl (LTD. 100) – Napalm Records exclusive

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklistings:

CD 1 Digipack Version:

"The Siege Of Akkon"

"Battle Cry"

"Hell Is My Purgatory"

"King Of The Kings"

"Symbol Of Eternity"

"Saladin"

"Nights Of Jerusalem"

"Heart Of A Warrior"

"Grace Of God"

"Sky Of Swords"

"Holy Warfare"

"The Last Crusade"

"Hellas Hellas"

CD 2 - Live at Metal Hammer Paradise / Mediabook version:

"The Clansman`s Journey"

"Healed By Metal"

"The Clans Will Rise Again"

"Lawbreaker"

"The Roundtable"

"The Curse Of Jacques"

"Season Of The Witch"

"Excalibur"

"Rebellion"

"Witch Hunter"

"Heavy Metal Breakdown"

• Produced by Chris Boltendahl & Axel Ritt

• Mixed and mastered by Chris Boltendahl at Graveyard Studios / Cologne from November 2021 to February 2022

• Guitars, bass and drums recorded at Meadow Studios / Babenhausen by Axel Ritt

• Vocals recorded at Graveyard Studios / Cologne

• All songs composed and arranged by Boltendahl & Ritt except “The Siege of Akkon” composed by Marcus Kniep and “The Last Crusade”, composed by Axel Ritt & Jens Becker

• All lyrics written by Chris Boltendahl

• Keyboards played by Marcus Kniep

• Cover and booklet paintings by Uwe Jarling

• Cover concept by Chris Boltendahl

• Photos by Jens Howorka @ Blendfabrik Düsseldorf

• Booklet Layout by Wanderley Perna

Lineup:

Chris Boltendahl - Vocals

Axel Ritt - Guitars

Jens Becker - Bass

Marcus Kniep – Drums