GRAVELLE-PERINBAM Share Official Video For Cover Of RUSH Song "Manhattan Project"

For their ninth release as a duo, Gravelle-Perinbam raised their performances to a whole new level, taking on Canadian prog rock icons Rush's 1985 masterpiece about the WWII project that created the first atomic bomb, "Manhattan Project". An official video for the song can now be viewed below.

This choice fits in perfectly with the duo's style, which incorporates rock, progressive music and classic metal. Rob Gravelle made his bass debut and took care of all guitars and keyboards. John Perinbam plays drums and performs all of the vocals. It follows the original, "Beyond The Cage Of Silence", which was launched this past January.

Listen to "Manhattan Project" via here, and below:

Credits:

John Perinbam: vocals, drums

Rob Gravelle: guitars, bass, keys

- Mastered by Roland Marckwort of Violentene

- Artwork by Marc Gravelle

About Gravelle-Perinbam:

Gravelle-Perinbam is a Canadian recording duo whose musical style embraces elements of rock, progressive, and metal. The duo is based in Ottawa and is comprised of producer / guitarist Rob Gravelle and producer / vocalist / multi-instrumentalist John Perinbam.

Gravelle and Perinbam also recorded the Knightfall CD with Annihilator’s Jeff Waters in 2009 and have released several albums with their band Ivory Knight.

The prodigious vocal and instrumental talents of the duo have helped their songs and videos garner tens of thousands of streams, downloads and views.

In recent years, Gravelle-Perinbam songs have been popping up on various music charts around the globe, including Viberate's YouTube Video Views in Metal in Canada and Soundcloud Plays in Metal in Canada, as well as Spotify's 360 Best of Indie Music Playlist.