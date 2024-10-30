GRAVEMASS Feat. Former ZIMMERS HOLE, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, REVOCATION Members Shares “Spitting Hell” Video

Just in time for Devil's Night! and your Halloween scares! Canada's newest black / death metal demons GraveMass (ft. members from Zimmers Hole, West of Hell, The Golers, Punch Drunk, 3 Inches of Blood, Revocation) are unleashing their next single and music video "Spitting Hell", which will be featured on their forthcoming debut album in 2025.

The full-length, written by Mayan Hate and with lyrics by Lorde Heathen, promises to be a masterclass in extreme death metal, capturing the true spirit of Canadian black metal.

GraveMass embodies the essence of sonic brutality with their sinister riffs, bone-crushing rhythms, and unholy vocals. Drawing inspiration from legends like Slayer, Venom, Morbid Angel, Watain, and Napalm Death, the band’s music is a relentless onslaught of evil, guaranteed to leave a lasting impact on any listener. The members of GraveMass, with decades of experience between them, have united to create a sound that is both devastating and true to the roots of black metal.

The band’s debut music video “Slave To Pain” offers fans a glimpse into the raw power and intensity that defines GraveMass. The track, steeped in the tradition of early black metal and tape trading, addresses the harsh realities faced by followers of Abrahamic religions, portraying them as slaves to pain.

GraveMass is currently preparing to release their debut album later this year. The album, written by Mayan Hate and with lyrics by Lorde Heathen, promises to be a masterclass in extreme death metal, capturing the true spirit of Canadian black metal.

Prepare yourself for the extreme sonic assault of GraveMass – this is just the beginning. Get the single on Bandcamp.

"Spitting Hell" video:

"Slave To Pain":

(Photo: Whytewolf Photography)