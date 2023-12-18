GRAVENOIRE - New French Black Metal Project Signs With Season Of Mist; Announcement Video Posted

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of French black metal project, GraveNoire.

Says the label: "We are thrilled to announce a momentous addition to the Season of Mist family - the enigmatic black metal entity, GraveNoire. Emerging from the depths of the abyss in early 2022, GraveNoire is a formidable alliance of seasoned musicians: Maximilien Brigliadori (BÂ’A, Diablation, former Hyrgal), Emmanuel Zuccaro (BÂ’A, Verfallen, former Hyrgal), Vicomte Vampyr Arkames (Diablation, former Seth/Ad-Inferna), and RMS Hreidmarr (Glaciation, BÂ’A, former Anorexia Nervosa/The CNK).

"Driven by an unwavering vision, Gravenoire seeks to reconnect with the raw and unrelenting spirit of 90s black metal. Their inaugural EP, Devant la porte des étoiles” is a demonstration of this commitment, recorded live in the crucible of their rehearsals - no tracking, no triggers, no click track, no artifice. The result is an uncompromising project, a portal to otherworldly dimensions forged through the crucible of reality itself.

"Gravenoire is not a mere nostalgic echo; it is a project deeply rooted in the ancestral soils, embracing the traditions of their native lands. Their essence is drawn from the sacred, the cosmic, and the primordial, and summons whispers of ancient forces.

"As they proclaim, 'The cosmos is a revolving door'."

Stay tuned for more revelations from the cosmic realms of Gravenoire, as they prepare their next journey, ready in 2024.