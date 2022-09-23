GRAVESHADOW Issues “The Betrayer” Music Video

The Sacramento-based quintet Graveshadow – who deftly mixes symphonic/gothic metal with elements and influences from a variety of styles to create something epic, progressive, melodic and powerful - release a brand-new music video for “The Betrayer” from their recently released comeback album, The Uncertain Hour, which can be seen below.

The footage that comprises the clip was shot on the band’s recent west coast headlining tour from a show at Seattle’s Funhouse venue by Karl Whinnery, bassist from tour and labelmates Vintersea.

“‘The Betrayer’ was written with the intention of continuing the more power metal direction that was introduced with the release of [the first single] ‘Gwynnbleidd,’” explains guitarist Aaron Robitsch. [Guitarist] Will also wanted to make more use of guitar harmonies, and I think this song showcases that well. It also continues a theme we have become known for -- lyrics about World of Warcraft.”

“This song became an early favorite of mine during the recording process. Aaron worked out the idea to have a video shot while we were on tour and the fantastic Karl Whinnery from Vintersea helped us out by shooting it,” states guitarist William Lloyd Walker. “Really happy with how it came out and a huge thanks to Karl for helping us put this together.”

The Uncertain Hour was produced by Miss May I guitarist Justin Aufdemkampe (Clutch, War of Ages), mastered by Roman Ismaylov (Crobot, Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist) and features artwork by Roman Ismaylov (Battle Beast, Beast In Black).

Orders for CD and limited-edition (200) vinyl copies are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Soldier Of 34"

"Gwynnbleidd"

"Sea Of Apparitions"

"The Swordsman"

"Vengeance Of Envy"

"Beautiful End"

"The Betrayer"

"Shadow Battles"

"The Two Lived"

"Damsel's Finesse"

"The Swordsman" visualizer:

"Soldier Of 34" video:

The Uncertain Hour sees the new lineup for Graveshadow continue to refine the enticing mix of symphonic, gothic, doom, and epic progressive-metal elements, now augmented by the newfound energy that has been brought into the band by the soaring melodic vocals of Quinn and the rumbling rhythm section of Rae and Bones. The duo of Walker and Robitsch once again deliver a beautiful display of guitar histrionics that tastefully mix searing shred with warm melody. Graveshadow are back on the scene with a story to tell. Intertwining melodic highs and crushing lows to sweep listeners away on a journey of self-discovery, loss and the will to carry on.