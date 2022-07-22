GRAVESHADOW Release “Vengeance Of Envy” Video

Last Friday Graveshadow released their anticipated new album, The Uncertain Hour, and kicked off a west coast tour. Today Graveshadow release their next music video “Vengeance Of Envy.”

“I’m excited to release this song because of its straightforward and rock heavy sound,” states singer Rachl “Raxx” Quinn. “Rock ‘n roll is a large part of my origin, and the mesh of hard rock and heavy metal culminates in something I think that is truly special.”

The Uncertain Hour was produced by Miss May I guitarist Justin Aufdemkampe (Clutch, War of Ages), mastered by Roman Ismaylov (Crobot, Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist) and features artwork by Roman Ismaylov (Battle Beast, Beast In Black).

Orders for CD and limited-edition (200) vinyl copies are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Soldier Of 34"

"Gwynnbleidd"

"Sea Of Apparitions"

"The Swordsman"

"Vengeance Of Envy"

"Beautiful End"

"The Betrayer"

"Shadow Battles"

"The Two Lived"

"Damsel's Finesse"

"The Swordsman" visualizer:

"Soldier Of 34" video:

The Uncertain Hour sees the new lineup for Graveshadow continue to refine the enticing mix of symphonic, gothic, doom, and epic progressive-metal elements, now augmented by the newfound energy that has been brought into the band by the soaring melodic vocals of Quinn and the rumbling rhythm section of Rae and Bones. The duo of Walker and Robitsch once again deliver a beautiful display of guitar histrionics that tastefully mix searing shred with warm melody. Graveshadow are back on the scene with a story to tell. Intertwining melodic highs and crushing lows to sweep listeners away on a journey of self-discovery, loss and the will to carry on.