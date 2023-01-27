GRAVEWORM Speak About The “Brutality” Of War With “Escorting The Soul” Single

By the end of 2022, dark and extreme metal heavy weights Graveworm released a first song, "Dead Words", seven long years since their latest studio album, Ascending Hate.

Formed in 1997, with nine studio records and countless tours with bands such as Kataklysm, Vader and Destruction to name just a few, Graveworm belongs to one of the most influential acts the dark and extreme metal scene has to offer. While ‘Dead Words’ already delivered the grinding intensity the band is known and loved for, marking an exciting harbinger of a new album to come in the spring of 2023 on AFM Records, today the Italian five-piece has shared a lyric video for new single ‘Escorting The Soul’.

Says vocalist Stefano Fiori: "‘Escorting The Soul’ is the second single of our upcoming album, a typical Graveworm -, mid-tempo track with some fast parts and a melodic chorus. The lyrics of this song are about the brutality and meaninglessness of war in general."

"Escorting The Soul" lyric video:

"Dead Words":