GRAVEYARD Release “Bright Lights” Visualizer; 6 Album Out Now

Graveyard has released their brand new album 6 via Nuclear Blast Records. 6 is easily identifiable as the most striking, original album of Graveyard’s story so far. A gently lysergic blend of desolate guitars, simmering Hammond and lithe, nimble bass and drums, the Swedes demonstrate a lightness of touch that they have only hinted at in the past. To coincide with the album’s release, the band have also revealed a visualiser for the track “Bright Lights”.

The band comments “It took its not always so sweet time, but the day for 6 to be released is finally here. Now let it spin.”

Purchase the album here.

The album was recorded at Silence Studios and Don Pierre Studios and was produced by Don Ahlsterberg, who previously worked with the band on Graveyard (2007), Hisingen Blues (2011) and Lights Out (2012).

6 tracklisting:

"Godnatt"

"Twice"

"I Follow You"

"Breathe In Breathe Out"

"Sad Song"

"Just A Drop"

"Bright Lights"

"No Way Out"

"Rampant Fields"

"Twice" video:

Graveyard is:

Joakim Nilsson - vocals, guitar

Jonatan Ramm - vocals, guitar

Truls Mörck - vocals, bass

Oskar Bergenheim - drums