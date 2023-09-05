GRAVEYARD Release New Single "Breathe In, Breathe Out"; Official Music Video Posted

Swedish blues rock institution, Graveyard, have released "Breathe In, Breathe Out", the second single from their upcoming album 6, that's set to be released on September 29 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band comments: “Our second single from the upcoming album 6 is rolling in like a fresh breeze from the west coast for all of you to enjoy. We are happy and thrilled about it, hope you will feel the same."

Pre-order the album and stream "Breathe In, Breathe Out" here, and watch the video below:

The album was recorded at Silence Studios and Don Pierre Studios and was produced by Don Ahlsterberg, who previously worked with the band on Graveyard (2007), Hisingen Blues (2011) and Lights Out (2012).

6 tracklisting:

"Godnatt"

"Twice"

"I Follow You"

"Breathe In Breathe Out"

"Sad Song"

"Just A Drop"

"Bright Lights"

"No Way Out"

"Rampant Fields"

"Twice" video:

Graveyard is:

Joakim Nilsson - vocals, guitar

Jonatan Ramm - vocals, guitar

Truls Mörck - vocals, bass

Oskar Bergenheim - drums