GRAVEYARD To Release 6 Album In September; "Twice" Music Video Playing Now

Swedish hard rock band, Graveyard, have revealed details of their new album 6, that's set to be released on September 29 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Alongside the announcement, the band have also released the video for first single, “Twice”, their first new music in five years. 6 is easily identifiable as the most striking, original album of Graveyard’s story so far. A gently lysergic blend of desolate guitars, simmering Hammond and lithe, nimble bass and drums, the Swedes demonstrate a lightness of touch that they have only hinted at in the past.

The band comments, "Finally it’s here, ready to be harvested and enjoyed like the forbidden fruit in your backyard. We are very, very happy being able to share album number 6 with you all very soon. Peace out.”

Watch the video for “Twice” below, and pre-order the album and stream “Twice” here.

The album was recorded at Silence Studios and Don Pierre Studios and was produced by Don Ahlsterberg, who previously worked with the band on Graveyard (2007), Hisingen Blues (2011) and Lights Out (2012).

6 tracklisting:

"Godnatt"

"Twice"

"I Follow You"

"Breathe In Breathe Out"

"Sad Song"

"Just A Drop"

"Bright Lights"

"No Way Out"

"Rampant Fields"

"Twice" video:

Graveyard is:

Joakim Nilsson - vocals, guitar

Jonatan Ramm - vocals, guitar

Truls Mörck - vocals, bass

Oskar Bergenheim - drums