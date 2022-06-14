GREAT WHITE Hit Atlantic City With New Vocalist ANDREW FREEMAN; Video

In late May, Great White announced that they had parted ways with singer Mitch Malloy, and replaced him with Andrew Freeman (Last In Line). The band's current tour landed in Atlantic City, NJ for the Orange Loop Rock Festival on June 11. Fan-filmed footage from the show can be viewed below:

For a band to continue to thrive 40 years in the music business, the mantra must be, these songs are bigger than any one member. GRAMMY nominated hard rock legends Great White are adding onto that line with the saying: expect the unexpected. It’s rock and roll, baby. The peaks and the valleys haven’t stopped- nor has the music. Great White’s ride runs deep and its passion for the music goes beyond any depth.

Upon enlisting Andrew Freeman to take over vocal duties, guitarist Mark Kendall said, “Andrew brings another vocal perspective, a different grit in his delivery. We’re so proud of our past. We’re humbled that our fans have stood by us for all these years - Andrew being here now is the next chapter. We couldn’t be more excited for fans to hear him sing the hits and help us continue to forge ahead.”

“I’m absolutely honored to contribute to the Great White legacy,” Freeman, who previously toured as guitarist for The Offspring, sang lead for George Lynch’s Lynch Mob and is also the lead singer for Last In Line, a band made up of former DIO members. “I’m fully aware of the history of this band and its brotherhood. Let’s rock.”

Great White dates:

June

18 - Merrimack, NH - Anheuser-Busch Brewery**

22 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

24 - Pueblo, CO - Bash On The Riverwalk

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest***

July

2 - Spooner, WI - Spooner Block Party

6 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fair

7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

15 - Quartertown, PA - Sounds Of Summer Concert Series*

30 - Denver, CO - The Venue

August

6 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino & Resort**

12 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center**

13 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center**

20 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel****

21 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino****

September

2 - Lancaster, NH - Lancaster Fair

15 - Hutchinson, KS - Kansas State Fair****

* with Queensrÿche

** with Slaughter

*** with Slaughter, Stryper