July 3, 2023, 25 minutes ago

GREAT WHITE's MARK KENDALL Tells Stories From Tours With WHITESNAKE, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS - "They Would Send The Crew To All The Strip Clubs In The Area, The Big Winner Would Get In The Cage"; Video

In a new interview with Cassius Morris, Great White guitarist Mark Kendall talks about a number of topics, including his studio and writing process, his career highlights, touring with Whitesnake, Judas Priest, and KISS, and new music from Great White.

Watch below:

Great White perform next this Saturday, July 8 at Belterra Resort & Casino in Florence, IN with Slaughter. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.



