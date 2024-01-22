GREAT WHITE To Perform At Las Vegas' Santa Fe Station In November; Tickets On Sale

Grammy-nominated rock legends, Great White, are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station on Friday, November 29 at 8 PM. Tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and are on sale now.

For a band to continue to thrive for 40 years in the music business, the mantra must be, these songs are bigger than any one member. Great White are adding onto that line with the saying: expect the unexpected. It’s rock and roll, baby. The peaks and the valleys haven’t stopped - nor has the music. Great White’s ride runs deep and its passion for the music goes beyond any depth.

California-based Great White is Mark Kendall (guitar), Michael Lardie (guitar, keyboards), Audie Desbrow (drums), Scott Snyder (bass), and Brett Carlisle (vocals). Since 1982, the Great White sound has captivated audiences worldwide with crushing, blues-based guitar riffs and swagger that invokes an emotional high for anyone that listens. The band’s core writing team of Lardie and Kendall forged numerous hits over the years, and when Desbrow joined in ’85, the grooves hooked an amazing stride.

Tickets for Great White are $37.50, $42.50, and $52.50 plus applicable fees. Doors open at 7 PM and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.