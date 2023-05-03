Greece’s MYSTFALL – Debut Album Celestial Vision Out In July

Mystfall will release their debut album Celestial Vision on July 21 through Scarlet Records.

Produced and mastered by Dionisis Christodoulatos at CFN Recording Studio, 'Celestial Vision' will be released in the following formats:

-digipak CD

-digital

Preorder/pre-save here.

Celestial Vision’ is the Mystfall introduction to the international metal scene, combining the traditional symphonic metal sound and atmospheres with an enthralling melodramatic approach.

All the songs features catchy melodies, captivating choirs and some very tasteful orchestral arrangements; the whole record is influenced from battle, cinematic, Celtic and classic music too.

The superb and touching voice of frontwoman Marialena Trikoglou is the icing on the cake on a series of amazing compositions.

Lyrically, the Celestial Vision concept is quintessentially philosophical, looking for an answer to the perennial “meaning of life” quest.

Artwork by Sevi Spanou / Dimons Creative Studios:

Tracklisting:

“Resisting Heaven”

“Celestial Vision”

“Centuries”

“Endless”

“Silence”

“Kings Of Utopia”

“Moral Compass”

“The Balance Of Time”

“Freedom Path”

Mystfall:

Marialena Trikoglou - vocals

Kostas Mexis - vocals

Panagiotis Leontaritis - guitar

Dida Racotoarison - keyboards

Antonis Desousis - bass

Manos Agouridis - drums

(Photo: Peter Papapetros)