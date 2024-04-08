Greece’s SUBFIRE Issue “Samurai” Lyric Video

Greek heavy/power metallers Subfire have announced the release of the first official lyric video for the track “Samurai” taken off from the upcoming album Blood Omen, which is set to be released on May 17, 2024 by Symmetric Records. Preorder on Bandcamp.

The lyric video has been created by Manthos Stergiou of ManSter Design, who previously worked with artists such as Sakis Tolis, Tardive Dyskinesia, On Thorns I Lay, Jinjer, Powerwolf among others.

Guitarist George D. Larentzakis Comments: “The song ‘Samurai’ marks the glorious days of Hatori Hanzo who lived by the samurai code (Bushido). Before taking on the dirty work as the Shogun's right-hand and getting lost in his dark plans to rule Japan by force.”

Subfire have also announced the launch of their own festival, Sinister World Festival, which will be held at the Temple Club, Athens, Greece, on Saturday, May 18, 2024 presenting live the new album. Featuring bands would be Spanish thrash/heavy metallers Apotropaico as special guests, folk metallers Kosmogonia, heavy/speed metallers XenoVenous & melodic heavy metallers Nightkill.

The concept of the Blood Omen deals with the Sinner finding himself in the 16th century in the land of the rising sun always looking for the existence of a higher power, the one they call God.

The album production and mixing has been once again handled by Bob Katsionis (Stray Gods, Warrior Path, ex-Firewind) while the mastering has been made by Nasos Nomikos at VU Productions. Blood Omen also features the guest appearance of the charismatic Ralf Scheepers of Primal Fear.

The cover artwork, which you can check out below, has been created by Alexis Alifragis aka Perverend SlumberSlut (Obduction, For A Dozen Matters, Goateatgod).

Tracklisting:

“Tides Of Alibis”

“Rage Of Emotions”

“Samurai”

“Path Of The Assassin”

“Iga Land”

“Rise”

“Unbreakable”

“Black Edged Meitu”

“Hunter Of Dreams”

“Samurai” lyric video: