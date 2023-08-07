Greece’s TEMPLE OF KATHARSIS Release “Inside The Medieval Crypt” Video

Greek black metal act Temple of Katharsis have unveiled their new music video to the track "Inside The Medieval Crypt". The track comes off the debut album Macabre Ritual which is out now via Warsaw, Poland-based Theogonia Records. The video was created by Wolf's Path Media Creations.

The CD version of Macabre Ritual includes a meticulously crafted 12-page booklet, guiding you deeper into the cryptic abyss of Macabre Ritual with haunting artwork and cryptic information that amplifies your immersive experience in the world of Temple of Katharsis.

Orders can be placed via the record label's webstore, here.

Immerse yourself in the sinister abyss of black metal mastery as Temple of Katharsis takes you on a harrowing journey into the realms of satanism, anti-religion, death, darkness, and war. This monumental opus promises an intense and hauntingly captivating experience for all disciples of the genre.

Prepare to be spellbound by eight unholy hymns, each casting a malevolent spell upon all who dare to listen. From the chilling and atmospheric depths of “Abyssal Cold Void” to the relentless assault of “The Burning Flood of Antichrist” and the occultic incantations of “Inside the Medieval Crypt“, each track immerses the listener in a macabre world of sinister rituals and narratives.

Having made waves in the underground black metal scene with their demo, EP, and split album releases, Temple of Katharsis has established themselves as a formidable force in the genre. Sharing stages with legends like Septic Flesh, Rotting Christ, and Gaerea, their live performances are nothing short of mesmerizing, leaving audiences spellbound.

Tracklisting:

“Abyssal Cold Void (Intro)”

“The Burning Flood Of Antichrist”

“Erasure Of Religious Existence”

“In The Dungeons With The Rats”

“Ο Αρχιερεύς Των Λύκων (The Archpriest Of The Wolves)”

“Inside The Medieval Crypt”

“The Kingdom Of Hades”

“Macabre Ritual”

“The Burning Flood Of Antichrist”:

(Photo – Mia Kiriaidou / WP Productions Dimitra)