Greece’s TEMPLE OF KATHARSIS To Release Debut Macabre Ritual In August

Theogonia Records, the bastion of darkness and purveyor of extreme music has announced the debut album from the Greek black metal powerhouse Temple Of Katharsis. Prepare to descend into the depths of the abyss as Macabre Ritual is set to be unleashed on August 4, 2023.

Temple Of Katharsis, known for their unyielding intensity and uncompromising vision, has crafted a sonic opus that captures the essence of their infernal artistry. Macabre Ritual delves deep into the realm of Satanism, anti-religion, death, darkness, and war, leaving no soul untouched by its malevolent power.

This monumental release will be available in both digital format and a striking jewel case CD edition, featuring a meticulously crafted 12-page booklet that transports listeners into the twisted realms envisioned by Temple Of Katharsis. The artwork, a haunting representation of the macabre, perfectly encapsulates the atmosphere of the album, leaving an indelible impression upon the beholder.

With Macabre Ritual, Temple Of Katharsis beckons the brave to immerse themselves in the abyss. This abyssal odyssey features eight unholy hymns that will cast a malevolent spell upon all who dare to listen. From the chilling and atmospheric depths of “Abyssal Cold Void” to the relentless assault of “The Burning Flood of Antichrist“, and the occultic incantations of “Inside the Medieval Crypt” each track immerses the listener in a macabre world of sinister rituals and sinister narratives.

With bass and vocals recorded at the renowned H12 Audio in Thessaloniki, and guitars recorded at the enigmatic “Dark Templar H/Studio” in Kalamata, the production quality of Macabre Ritual is a testament to the dedication and expertise that Temple Of Katharsis brings to their craft.

Produced by Major and meticulously mixed and mastered at H12 Audio, the album emerges with an uncompromising sonic force, capturing every bone-chilling detail and enhancing the immersive experience. The collaboration between Temple Of Katharsis and these studios has resulted in a meticulously crafted sonic journey that will envelop listeners in a world of darkness and despair.

The band has y crafted this album to transport fans into a world consumed by darkness and despair. Theogonia Records’ manager expressed their excitement, stating, “We are honored to bring Temple Of Katharsis Macabre Ritual to the forefront of the black metal realm. This album is a testament to the band’s unwavering dedication to their craft, and we are confident that it will leave an indelible mark on the genre.”

Tracklisting:

“Abyssal Cold Void (Intro)”

“The Burning Flood Of Antichrist”

“Erasure Of Religious Existence”

“In The Dungeons With The Rats”

“Ο Αρχιερεύς Των Λύκων (The Archpriest Of The Wolves)”

“Inside The Medieval Crypt”

“The Kingdom Of Hades”

“Macabre Ritual”

“The Burning Flood Of Antichrist”:

(Photo – Mia Kiriaidou / WP Productions Dimitra)