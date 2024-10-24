Greek Death Metallers CAELESTIA Sign With Wormholedeath Records For Infernalia EP Release; Official "Siren" Lyric Video Available

Hailing from Greece, modern death metal act, Caelestia, have signed a deal with Wormholedeath for the CD release of their EP, Infernalia. More info coming soon.

The word "Infernalia" is the exact antonym of "Caelestia" and marks the band's foundation to a more extreme and guitar-riff-based modern death metal style (with melodic & black metal passages). The EP consists of 4 tracks, which are indicative of the band’s new musical direction, aimed at reintroducing the band to the public. In terms of lyrics, the band explores a wide array of dark subjects, spanning from grim historical events to horror/dark literature, or insidious states of the human mind. Orchestral parts are still part of the music, but now they serve more as introductions or intervals, and not as the main foundation like in the ‘regigad’ releases. Prominent guitar riffs and variating bass lines intertwine with each other, setting the frame in which extreme drumming unfolds, outlining the clear and direct new song.

Tracklist:

"Siren"

"No Man's Land"

"To The Elder Elemental Eye"

"Chapter Of Protection / Martyrs MMXXII"

A little more than 10 years after its initial formation, and spanning two full albums and a 2-track single, the Athens-based quartet decided to redirect its style from symphonic female-fronted dark metal to extreme metal, encompassing modern death metal standards with melodic black metal passages.

Having shared the stage with major metal acts like Katatonia, The Vision Bleak, ArchEnemy, Draconian, Insomnium, Tribulation, and Carach Angren at domestic shows, the band embarked on shows abroad, taking part in festivals in Belgium (MEVF) and Slovakia, but also in a European Tour (2019) with an all-Norwegian billing, consisting of Vulture Industries, Helheim, and Madder Mortem.

The band’s current lineup consists of: Vassilis Thomas (guitars), Marc Reign (drums, ex-Destruction, ex-Morgoth), Pantelis "Lordwinter" Daskalelos (vocals), and Stelios Tragos (bass).