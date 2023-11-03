Greek Groove-Melodic Death Metal Sensation PSYANIDE Joins Forces With Wormholedeath Records

Hailing from Thessaloniki, Greece, groove-melodic death metal powerhouse Psyanide reveals their partnership with Wormholedeath Records. This collaboration sets the stage for their upcoming magnum opus, Vertigo.

Formed in 2013 in the heart of Greece, Psyanide has been crafting a sonic hurricane that seamlessly blends groovy melodies with the visceral intensity of death metal. Drawing inspiration from titanic acts like Lamb Of God, Heaven Shall Burn, The Haunted, Decapitated, Pantera, and Gojira, Psyanide has solidified their place as a force to be reckoned with in the metal landscape.

Their journey through the Greek metal scene has seen them share stages with icons such as Biohazard, Caliban, Suicidal Angels, and hometown heroes Rotting Christ. Their discography boasts a trail of sonic destruction, including A Violent Stating (EP, 2014), "The Hero Inside" (Single, 2017), and I Declare War (Album, 2018).

In a statement brimming with excitement, Psyanide expressed, "A new era begins for us! We are really happy to announce that Psyanide has become a part of the international family of Wormholedeath! This is the first wave of the things that we have been preparing for all of you sisters and brothers these past few months! This signing has been a major focus point for us and our upcoming album! Broadening our family across the borders of our small but crazy country has been our dream and we really want to thank Carlo Belloti for helping us achieve it! Are you ready for the future?"