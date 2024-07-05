Greek Power Metallers SIRIUS Share Official Lyric Video For "Desdichado" Single

Greek power metal titans, Sirius, have unveiled their electrifying lyric video for the track "Desdichad." This is just a taste of what's coming from their upcoming album, A Quest For Life, which is set to be unleashed on July 26th via WormHoleDeath Records.

"Desdichado" is a song based on the novel Ivanhoe by Sir Walter Scott. It is the story of Sir Wilfred of Ivanhoe, who is out of favor with his father for Sir Wilfred's allegiance to King Richard the Lionheart. It is the first song of many to follow The Pilgrim and unfold his journey of betrayal, salvation, and restoration.

Watch the lyric video for "Desdichado" below.

Sirius, formed in 2007 by guitarist/singer Dimitris Napas in Athens, Greece, released their debut EP, Wings of Fire, on December 2, 2017, with a sold-out show at Remedy Live Club. In August 2019, they released an acoustic version of "The Last Angel" and a studio performance video, followed by an opening for Luke Appleton of Iced Earth. They've played at various festivals, including Under The Quarry.

Currently, Sirius is set to release A Quest for Life via WormholeDeath Records, featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens and Derek Sherinian. The album's artwork is by Jon Toussas and Graphic no Jutsu, recorded at Made in Hell studio with David Prudent handling the production.

Sirius is:

Dimitris Napas - vocals / lead and acoustic Guitars

Dimitris Stathopoulos - rhythm guitars

Dimitris Simiakos - bass

Nick "Yngve" Samios - drums

Photo by Jiries