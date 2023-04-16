Greek Progressive Metallers DISILLUSIVE PLAY Release New "Sisyphus" Single / Lyric Video

Disillusive Play has released an official lyric video for their new single, "Sisyphus", a track from their highly anticipated album Songs For The Non-Existent. The album is set to drop on May 26th via Wormholedeath Records.

Disillusive Play is known for its unique sound, which blends elements of hard/heavy rock with a metal attitude and progressive nuances. The band's inspiration comes from a diverse range of sources, including Queensrÿche, Conception, Marillion, King Crimson, Pendragon, Halestorm, Stone Sour, Avenged Sevenfold, and many others.

Songs For The Non-Existent promises to be an impressive album, packed with powerful and captivating tracks that are sure to leave a lasting impression on fans of hard rock and metal.

Line-up

Vocals: Antigoni Kalamara

Lead guitar: Jim Knikos

Rhythm guitar: Fotis Trivizas

Bass: Michalis Mytilinis

Drums: Aris Dolianitis