GREEN LUNG Announce This Heathen Land Album; "Mountain Throne" Single Out Now

UK purveyors of occult rock, Green Lung, have revealed the details of their third album, This Heathen Land, that will be released on November 3 via Nuclear Blast Records. Alongside the announcement comes the first taste of the record, in the form of single “Mountain Throne,” a conflux of pyrotechnic guitar work and thrilling hooks.

Vocalist Tom Templar comments "We couldn't be more excited to share This Heathen Land with the world. This album is the culmination of five years of work as a band; an odyssey into the weird and wonderful world of British folklore that melds together our myriad influences - classic rock, doom, NWOBHM, horror film soundtracks, the BBC Radiophonic Workshop - and fashions something out of them that is utterly our own. 'Mountain Throne' was the first song we wrote for the album, and feels like a natural bridge from the old Green Lung to the new. We've always been inspired by the story of the Pendle Witches, and such an iconic subject required an epic rallying cry of a song - we hope that we've done these folk heroes justice!"

This Heathen Land is the most complete manifestation of the band’s vision to date, fulfilling their long-held goal to, in the words of vocalist Tom Templar, “create the definitive soundtrack to the folk horror film in our heads.” On This Heathen Land, the band have forged a sound and identity that is entirely their own, while maintaining the Sabbathian heaviness and addictive songcraft which made their previous albums so beloved in the metal underground. From the cover art to the vinyl inserts and lyrical themes, This Heathen Land is a painstakingly-researched and executed heavy metal love letter to the folkloric landscape of the UK.

This Heathen Land was produced by Wayne Adams at Bear Bites Horse Studios and was mixed by Tom Dalgety (Opeth, Clutch, Ghost).

Pre-order This Heathen Land here. Stream “Mountain Throne” on all platforms here.

This Heathen Land tracklisting:

"Prologue"

"The Forest Church"

"Mountain Throne"

"Maxine (Witch Queen)"

"One For Sorrow"

"Songs Of The Stones"

"The Ancient Ways"

"Hunters In The Sky"

"Oceans Of Time"

"Mountain Throne":

Green Lung is:

Tom Templar - Vocals

Scott Black - Guitar

Joseph Ghast - Bass

John Wright - Organ

Matt Wiseman - Drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)