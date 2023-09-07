GREEN LUNG Premier "Maxine (Witch Queen)" Music Video

UK purveyors of occult rock, Green Lung, have released a video for "Maxine (Witch Queen)", the second single from their new record, This Heathen Land, which will be released on November 3 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Vocalist Tom Templar comments "We've celebrated British witchcraft in our lyrics since our first EP, and with this new single we wanted to celebrate the most iconic witch of the modern era - Maxine Sanders. The High Priestess at the heart of Alexandrian Witchcraft, Maxine is an unsung national treasure, and one of the first people to connect genuine witchcraft with rock 'n roll back in the early Seventies. 'Maxine (Witch Queen)' is a love song to Maxine from the perspective of a member of her coven, and melds pounding riffage with psyched-out combo organs and stacked, multi-layered vocal harmonies. We were honoured to have several members of Maxine's real life coven appear in the music video, and advise on the ritual elements. Ultimately, the song is intended as a celebration of Maxine Sanders, which we hope will introduce new initiates to her life’s work, and help her legend to live on."

This Heathen Land is the most complete manifestation of the band’s vision to date, fulfilling their long-held goal to, in the words of vocalist Tom Templar, “create the definitive soundtrack to the folk horror film in our heads.” On This Heathen Land, the band have forged a sound and identity that is entirely their own, while maintaining the Sabbathian heaviness and addictive songcraft which made their previous albums so beloved in the metal underground. From the cover art to the vinyl inserts and lyrical themes, This Heathen Land is a painstakingly-researched and executed heavy metal love letter to the folkloric landscape of the UK.

This Heathen Land was produced by Wayne Adams at Bear Bites Horse Studios and was mixed by Tom Dalgety (Opeth, Clutch, Ghost).

Pre-order This Heathen Land here. Stream “Mountain Throne” on all platforms here.

This Heathen Land tracklisting:

"Prologue"

"The Forest Church"

"Mountain Throne"

"Maxine (Witch Queen)"

"One For Sorrow"

"Songs Of The Stones"

"The Ancient Ways"

"Hunters In The Sky"

"Oceans Of Time"

"Mountain Throne":

Green Lung is:

Tom Templar - Vocals

Scott Black - Guitar

Joseph Ghast - Bass

John Wright - Organ

Matt Wiseman - Drums

(Photo - Andy Ford)