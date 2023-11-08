GREEN LUNG Release Video For “Hunters In The Sky”

Green Lung's third studio album, This Heathen Land, was released last week via Nuclear Blast Records. To celebrate, the band have revealed a new video for the track “Hunters In The Sky”, and revealed a host of UK/European tour dates for 2024 with support from Lowen and Spirit Adrift.

Tom Templar comments "We're deeply grateful to everyone who has supported the release of This Heathen Land over the past week, whether by listening to the album, picking it up in a record shop or spreading the word online - it's been a joy to see it connect with you all. To celebrate the album release we have one final music video to share with you all.

“Hunters In The Sky” was inspired by the Right to Roam movement, who protested the banning of wild camping on Dartmoor last summer. It's a song about standing up to the English aristocracy's attempts to control our common land, and a celebration of the beautiful Dartmoor landscape, from Wistman's Wood to Crockern Tor. We'd always wanted to write a song about the Wild Hunt, one of the most dramatic European folkloric motifs, and hopefully we've done it justice. We hope you enjoy it - and huge thanks to Billy Price for directing this and all the other videos for this album, and to Blackthorn Ritualistic Folk for dancing in the video and supplying some incredible folk costumes, especially a truly majestic replica of the Dorset Ooser, who you might see on stage with us soon.."

Catch Green Lung live on their newly announced 2024 headline dates, as well as their imminent UK headline tour. Grab tickets from greenlung.co.uk.

This Heathen Land was produced by Wayne Adams at Bear Bites Horse Studios and was mixed by Tom Dalgety (Opeth, Clutch, Ghost).

Order This Heathen Land here.

This Heathen Land tracklisting:

"Prologue"

"The Forest Church"

"Mountain Throne"

"Maxine (Witch Queen)"

"One For Sorrow"

"Songs Of The Stones"

"The Ancient Ways"

"Hunters In The Sky"

"Oceans Of Time"

"Maxine (Witch Queen)" video:

"Mountain Throne":

Green Lung is:

Tom Templar - Vocals

Scott Black - Guitar

Joseph Ghast - Bass

John Wright - Organ

Matt Wiseman - Drums