GREEN LUNG Reveal Video For Heaviest Song To Date "One For Sorrow"

Less than a month from the release of theirthird album, This Heathen Land, via Nuclear Blast Records on November 3, London's Green Lung have released their heaviest song to date, "One For Sorrow". A masterfully crafted blend of traditional doom with gothic synth atmospheres and a crushing slow-motion beatdown, its lyrics exploring the burden of depression make it the band's most nakedly human song yet.

Tom Templar says, "This was the last song we wrote for the album, and it's the only song on This Heathen Land that doesn't relate to a physical landscape of Britain, but instead the skies above. It features some of my most personal lyrics yet, but it's still steeped in folklore - the variation of the popular 'One For Sorrow' rhyme at the end dates back to 1780, and is wonderfully creepy. We were delighted to welcome back Julian Firth to play the ornithologist in the music video, along with Blackthorn Ritualistic Folk, who created some incredible costumes and a truly uncanny magpie creature."

This Heathen Land is the most complete manifestation of the band’s vision to date, fulfilling their long-held goal to, in the words of vocalist Tom Templar, “create the definitive soundtrack to the folk horror film in our heads.” On This Heathen Land, the band have forged a sound and identity that is entirely their own, while maintaining the Sabbathian heaviness and addictive songcraft which made their previous albums so beloved in the metal underground. From the cover art to the vinyl inserts and lyrical themes, This Heathen Land is a painstakingly-researched and executed heavy metal love letter to the folkloric landscape of the UK.

This Heathen Land was produced by Wayne Adams at Bear Bites Horse Studios and was mixed by Tom Dalgety (Opeth, Clutch, Ghost).

Pre-order This Heathen Land here. Stream “Mountain Throne” on all platforms here.

This Heathen Land tracklisting:

"Prologue"

"The Forest Church"

"Mountain Throne"

"Maxine (Witch Queen)"

"One For Sorrow"

"Songs Of The Stones"

"The Ancient Ways"

"Hunters In The Sky"

"Oceans Of Time"

"Maxine (Witch Queen)" video:

"Mountain Throne":

Green Lung is:

Tom Templar - Vocals

Scott Black - Guitar

Joseph Ghast - Bass

John Wright - Organ

Matt Wiseman - Drums