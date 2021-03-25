GREENLEAF Unveil “March On Higher Ground” Video

Sweden’s finest stoner rock outfit Greenleaf drops its new full-length, Echoes From A Mass, this Friday, March 26 via Napalm Records. The successor to their 2018 epic, Hear The Rivers, is more than ready to spread Greenleaf’s concentrated sludgy energy to all disciples of the genre.

After revealing their album opener “Tides”, followed by blistering second single, “Love Undone”, the thrilling quartet now unveils their final harbinger and third offering, while presenting another spark of their multifaceted universe: “March On Higher Grounds” delivers a dusting of desert-vibes, merging with a truly catchy refrain, and is accompanied by an official music video that authentically presents Greenleaf in their studio surroundings, boiling with stoner rock’s finest ingredients. Their main influences are made of prog and psychedelic impact, adding a rousing vortex to the Swedes sonic offering. Heavy desert riffs, sprawling drum parts, catchy melodies and grooving rhythms make their new record an absolute eye-catcher.

Once again, Greenleaf prove that they dare to think outside the box and deliver a heavy roller comprised of Sebastian Olsson’s rumbling drumming performance, fuzzy guitars, Fröhlich’s haunting bass lines, Arvid Hällagård’s powerful yet ghoulish vocals and undeniable, heavy stoner, southern desert and blues vibes. Echoes From A Mass was recorded at Studio Gröndahl in October 2020 by former band member Karl Daniel Lidén, who also mixed and mastered the record at Tri-Lamb Studios. Lidén is recognized for his work with well-known acts such as Katatonia, Bloodbath, Lowrider and Crippled Black Phoenix, to name a few.

Echoes From A Mass tracklisting:

"Tides"

"Good God I Better Run Away"

"Needle in My Eye"

"Love Undone"

"Bury Me My Son"

"A Hand Of Might"

"March On Higher Grounds"

"Hang On"

"On Wings Of Gold"

"What Have We Become"

"Love Undone" lyric video:

"Tides" video:

(Photo - Peder Bergstrand)