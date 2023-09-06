GREG LAKE – Solo Career Spanning 7CD Box Set Out In November

While perhaps best known as the singer, lyricist, composer, bass player, guitarist and producer for one of the most significant and best-selling bands of the 1970s, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Greg Lake was a highly respected singer-songwriter releasing solo and collaborative material spanning four decades. He was also an incredibly in-demand musician playing with The Who, Ringo Starr and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Greg Lake Magical is a limited edition seven-disc set that brings together Greg’s solo studio and live material for the first time, along with collaborations with Toto, Gary Moore, Asia, Geoff Downes, Keith Emerson, King Crimson, ELP, Emerson, Lake & Powell and many more.

Presented in a 10” x 10” box, the limited edition seven-CD set has a 64 page coffee table book featuring extensive notes for each album along with unseen photos from the Lake family archive as well as sleeve notes by Jerry Ewing, Editor of Prog Magazine, who speaks with many of Greg’s collaborators about this once-in-a-generation artist.

Magical features Greg’s two solo albums, including his hard rock-infused debut, featuring Gary Moore. Also included are two live albums, including Songs Of A Lifetime where Greg covers artists such as The Beatles & Elvis Presley as well as a stunning version of The Impressions/Curtis Mayfield classic “People Get Ready”, all of whom inspired him to become such a celebrated songwriter.

The set also features rare tracks and live recordings such as Greg fronting King Crimson supporting The Rolling Stones at the legendary Hyde Park show in 1968, three previously unheard slices of FM Radio gold recorded in the early ‘80s with Toto, along with songs from his time with Asia, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Greg Lake Band, Greg Lake’s Ride The Tiger, Emerson & Lake and one of Greg’s first ever recordings fronting The Shame in 1967.

This incredible collection of Greg’s career has been curated with his family’s full involvement and blessing, who have opened their archive to allow for the inclusion of rare material. All the audio within the set has been mastered from the best available sources by renowned engineer Andy Pearce. Order at Cherry Red Records.

Greg Lake Magical is a worthy tribute to a unique talent.

“The only music worth creating is music that comes from the heart” - Greg Lake

“Greg, you are the man” - Ringo Starr

Tracklisting:

CD1 – Greg Lake

“Nuclear Attack”

“Love You Too Much”

“It Hurts”

“Black And Blue”

“Retribution Drive”

“Long Goodbye”

“The Lie”

“Someone”

“Let Me Love You Once”

“For Those Who Dare”

CD2 – Manoeuvres

“Manoeuvres

“Too Young To Love”

“Paralysed”

“A Woman Like You”

“I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love Tonight”

“It is You, You Gotta Believe”

“Famous Last Words”

“Slave To Love”

“Haunted”

“I Don’t Know Why I Still Love You”

CD3 – From The Underground Vol. 1 – The Official Bootleg

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – “Touch And Go”

King Crimson – “A Man, A City”

The Shame – “Don't Go Away Little Girl”

Greg Lake – “Medley: Still, You Turn Me On / Watching Over You”

Greg Lake And Band – “Daddy”

Greg Lake And Band – “Retribution Drive”

Asia With Greg Lake – “Heat Of The Moment”

Emerson, Lake & Powell – “The Score”

Shy Limbs – “Love”

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – “Affairs Of The Heart”

Emerson, Lake & Powell – “Learning To Fly”

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – “Lucky Man”

Greg Lake And Band – “21st Century Schizoid Man”

CD4 – From The Underground Vol. II – Deeper Into The Mine, An Official Greg Lake Bootleg

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – “Black Moon”

Greg Lake’s Ride the Tiger – “Check It Out”

Greg Lake’s Ride the Tiger – “Love Under Fire”

Greg Lake With Toto – “Cold Side Of A Woman”

Emerson, Lake & Powell – “Step Aside”

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – “Preacher Blues”

Greg Lake – “Hold Me”

Greg Lake And Band – “Heart On Ice”

Greg Lake’s Ride the Tiger – “Blue Light”

Greg Lake With Toto – “You're Good With Your Love”

Greg Lake With Toto – “You Really Got A Hold On Me”

King Crimson – “Epitaph”

Greg Lake Band Featuring Gary Moore – “Fanfare For The Common Man”

CD5 – Songs Of A Lifetime

“21st Century Schizoid Man”

“Lend Your Love To Me Tonight”

“Songs Of a Lifetime Tour Introduction”

“From The Beginning”

“Tribute To the King”

“Heartbreak Hotel”

“Epitaph/The Court of The Crimson King”

“King Crimson Cover Story”

“I Talk To The Wind”

“Ringo And the Beatles”

“You've Got To Hide Your Love Away”

“Touch And Go”

“Trilogy”

“Still... You Turn Me On”

“Reflections Of Paris”

“C’est La Vie”

“My Very First Guitar”

“Lucky Man”

“People Get Ready”

“Karn Evil 9: 1st Impression, Pt. 2”

CD6 – Live In Piacenza

“21st Century Schizoid Man”

“Lend Your Love To Me Tonight”

“From The Beginning”

“Heartbreak Hotel”

“Epitaph/In The Court Of The Crimson King”

“I Talk To The Wind”

“Ringo And The Beatles”

“Touch And Go”

“Trilogy / Still... You Turn Me On”

“I Believe In Father Christmas”

“Shakin’ All Over”

“C’est La Vie”

“People Get Ready”

“Lucky Man”

“Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression, Part II)”

CD7 – Emerson / Lake – Live From Manticore Hall

“From The Beginning”

“Introduction”

“I Talk To The Wind”

“Bitches Crystal”

“The Barbarian”

“Take A Pebble”

“Tarkus”

“C’est La Vie”

“Pirates”

“Moog Solo / Lucky Man”