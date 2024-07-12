GRET VAN FLEET Say Supporting METALLICA Is "Very Special" - "They're Such Phenomenal Hosts"; Video

Greta Van Fleet are one of the support acts for Metallica's upcoming No Repeat Weekend shows in Mexico City. The band, as well as Mammoth WVH, will open for Metallica on Friday, September 27.

Sam and Daniel from Greta Van Fleet caught up with NME backstage at Mad Cool 2024, and commented on the upcoming gig.

"That's a really special one. I think it was, gosh, was it over a year ago now maybe, almost two years ago now, they first asked us to come down to South America and direct support for them on a tour, and getting that call initially was incredible. But they're such

phenomenal hosts. Not only are they prestigious rock and roll members and written in history, but they are just really kind people and, like I said, great hosts. So to go out on tour with them and to play shows with them sharing the stage is very special."

Next stop for Geta Van Fleet is July 14 at Royal Albert Hall in Queen's Gate, UK. Find the band's complete tour itinerary and ticket links here.