GRETA VAN FLEET And Crew Talk Gear, Live Shows And More; Rig Tour Video Streaming

Sweetwater has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"At Indianapolis’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Sweetwater sat down with members of the Grammy Award–winning rock quartet Greta Van Fleet, as well as their crew, during the 2023 leg of their Starcatcher World Tour. Sam Kiszka (bass/keys player) and Danny Wagner (drummer), alongside Sam’s, Danny’s, and Jake Kiszka’s respective techs and the band’s monitoring engineer, talk all things gear, live shows, and how the intersection of the two has helped them unlock the secret to crafting the quintessential Greta Van Fleet studio sound. Check it out!"

The 2024 leg of Greta Van Fleet's Starcatcher World Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Saturday, April 27 in St. Louis, with stops in Kansas City, Austin, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee (full dates below).Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

April

27 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena#

29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena#

May

1 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp#

2 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center#

6 - Austin, TX - Moody Center#

8 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater#

12 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum#

14 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena#

16 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center#

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena#

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena#

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum#

# with Geese