GRETA VAN FLEET On Being Compared To LED ZEPPELIN - "Emulation Is The Sincerest Form Of Flattery"; Video

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam and Jake Kiszka are guests on the latest episode of The SDR Show With Ralph Sutton. Watch below.

In the interview, along with special guest host Jim Florentine, the brothers discuss Sam Kiszka's vegan cooking videos and whether he is actually vegan, the band recovering from multiple members getting sick, the documentary about Jake Kiszka's striped blue jeans, Greta Van Fleet viral SNL performance, how the brothers along with Danny Wagner all hold the same amount of weight in the band, the spirituality within Greta Van Fleet, the evolution of the band's fanbase, when Jake Kiszka cut off Sam Kiszka's finger when they were kids, getting Greg Kurstin to produce their record, being compared to Led Zeppelin, where Greta Van Fleet got it's name, whether it's true their Grammy award is over their toilet, interpreting the symbols on the new album, Jake Kiszka and Sam Kiszka's first concert, first drug and first sexual experience and so much more.

