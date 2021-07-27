GRETA VAN FLEET Release "Built By Nations" Live Performance Video

Grammy Award-winning band, Greta Van Fleet, have released a new live performance video for "Built By Nations", from their album, The Battle At Garden's Gate. Watch below:

Greta Van Fleet will embark on a series of specialty events, “Strange Horizons” - their only headline shows in 2021 - at iconic venues including FirstBank Amphitheater in TN; Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in CT; Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre beginning later this summer. These limited engagements follow the band’s extensive touring history, which saw them sell 1 million+ tickets in five continents over the span of three years.

“It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again,” the band shares, “We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

August

5 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

27 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

September

3 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre