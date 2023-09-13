GRETA VAN FLEET Release New Visualizers For "The Archer" And "Meeting The Master"

Grammy-winning rock band, Greta Van Fleet, have released new visualizers for "The Archer" and "Meeting The Master", both featured on the band’s third studio album, Starcatcher, available via Lava/Republic Records/Universal Music Canada. Watch below:

The Starcatcher album is written and recorded by the band - lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner - alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

Save/order the new album here.

Tracklist

"Fate Of The Faithful"

"Waited All Your Life"

"The Falling Sky"

"Sacred The Thread"

"Runway Blues"

"The Indigo Streak"

"Frozen Light"

"The Archer"

"Meeting The Master"

"Farewell For Now"

"The Falling Sky" video:

"Farewell For Now" visualizer:

“Farewell For Now” live video:

"Sacred The Thread" video:

"Meeting The Master" video:

In celebration of Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet are out on their Starcatcher World Tour. Head here for additional info and to purchase tickets.

Tour dates:

September

15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden†

16 - 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center†

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse†

23 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†

November

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle^

8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome^

9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena^

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National^

14 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley^

16 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena^

19 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena^

20 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum+

28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith+

30 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena+

December

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club+

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center+

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno+

September 2024

20, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol~

27, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol~

† with Surf Curse

^ with Mt. Joy

+ with Black Honey

~ as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour